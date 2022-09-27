Advertisement
Watch: Dog calmly going to her pet mom & giving her warm hugs

  • The video shows the dog calmly going to her pet mom and giving her warm hugs.
  • The Instagram account Goldie.
  • Swag is devoted to a family of Golden Retrievers.
When people see their pets interacting positively with their pet parents, it usually makes them smile. Recently, one of these videos was shared online, and since then, it has won people over. A Golden Retriever is seen hugging her pet mom every day on the video. There’s a chance that the video will make you happy as well.

“Who needs extra hugs today? Sparty gives the best hugs,” the caption for the video says. The video shows how the dog calmly goes to its pet mom and gives her warm hugs. This clip may be seen on the Instagram account Goldie. Swag, which is devoted to a family of Golden Retrievers.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Goldie Swag Golden Retrievers (@goldie.swag)

About few hours ago, the video began making the rounds online. The video has been seen more than 35,000 times and counting since it was posted. Nearly 2,800 people have liked the post. People wrote different things as responses to the video.

“The sweetest hugs,” wrote someone on Instagram. “Not me,” said someone else. “Awww, how sweet. “Are they doing this for free, or do you give them food after hugs?” asked a third. The original poster replied, “Sparty does this for free, he likes hugs too, and he’ll stay like this for a few minutes.” “What a good boy!” wrote a fourth Instagram user. “I need one!”

