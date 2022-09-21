Watch: Dog video illustrates what occurs when owner removes paw off leg

A dog video shows what happens when his owner takes his paw off of her leg.

It has gone all over the place.

Over 2.6 million people have watched the video

The majority of time, watching dog videos is entertaining. Those videos also make people feel better almost right away. Just like this great video that was shared on Twitter. It shows what a dog does when his owner takes his paw off of her leg.

The funny video was first posted on the app TikTok. People paid attention to it, though, after it was shared again on the Twitter page. “This is Jefe. He would like to hold your hand. By any means necessary. 12/10,” they wrote and then shared the video.

The video starts with the dog and his pet mom sitting on a couch. Soon, he keeps his paw on his pet mom’s leg. Then, she takes it away and jokes, “Don’t touch.” Still, the dog doesn’t give up and decides to try again. Check out the video to see how funny the dog and his pet mom are with each other:

This is Jefe. He would like to hold your hand. By any means necessary. 12/10 pic.twitter.com/Vz4unAXZ9R — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) September 19, 2022

The video was posted online. Since it was shared online, it has gone all over the place. So far, over 2.6 million people have watched the video, and that number is only going up. People have also written different comments about the share.

A Twitter user wrote, “Oh my gosh, that is so cute! Who wouldn’t want that paw on their leg? I’d want the whole dog on me! Hi!” “Oh, the human is so cute, thinking she’s going to win this fight,” joked someone else. “I’d be proud to hold his paw,” said a third person. “HOLD! HIS! HAND!!!!!!!!!!!!!” wrote a fourth.

