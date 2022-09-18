Advertisement
Watch: Elephant imitating little girl has gone viral

Watch: Elephant imitating little girl has gone viral

Watch: Elephant imitating little girl has gone viral

Watch: Elephant imitating little girl has gone viral

  • Thousands of internet users have commented on the video.
  • The video has received more than 5.8 lakh likes and 9.1 million views.
  • A page on Instagram  put the video there.
Videos of adorable animal antics may be found in abundance on the Internet. And these kinds of videos have the superpower to make us happy inside and make us smile broadly outside. similar to this popular video of an elephant imitating a young lady.

A page on Instagram  put the video there. The caption for the adorable video stated,  “Love love love love love you elephants,”    Additionally, it is associated with a number of hashtags, such as #elephantlove and #elephantbaby. The video starts off with a young girl charmingly dancing in front of an elephant and its keeper. She abruptly stops after that. You’ll not only be surprised by what happens next, but it will also make you feel better. The elephant shakes its head and flaps its ears as it mimics her dance moves.

The video has received more than 5.8 lakh likes and 9.1 million views since it was published on Instagram on August 7. Thousands of internet users have also commented on it.

The comment “That’s really gorgeous!!” was made on Instagram. Another said, “How adorable.” Another person wrote, “That’s so wonderful.” “Elephants, in my opinion, adore people. The moment they spot a human, they actually light up “a fourth person commented with a heart emoticon.

