Edition: English
Edition: English

Watch: Elephants wrap their trunks around calf 

Articles
  • Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda posted the video on Twitter.
  • The video shows two elephants crossing the road by tying their trunks together.
  • Over 36,000 people have watched the video.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, two elephants wrap their trunks around each other to protect a baby elephant. Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda posted the video on Twitter. The video shows two elephants crossing the road by tying their trunks together to protect a baby elephant. Over 36,000 people have watched the video.

The video shows a bus driving over a part of the road where three elephants were seen crossing from one side to the other. From inside the car, someone took a video of these animals on the road. In order to keep the baby safe, the big elephants tied their trunks together.

The video caption says, “Gently the gentle giants entangle each other to cover the little calf,”

Netizens loved this video so much that it went viral. “Love and care at its best. We need to be careful when we enter their zone. Respect each and every being,” one person wrote.

