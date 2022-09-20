Watch: Elephants wrap their trunks around calf 

Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda posted the video on Twitter.

The video shows two elephants crossing the road by tying their trunks together.

Over 36,000 people have watched the video.

The video shows a bus driving over a part of the road where three elephants were seen crossing from one side to the other. From inside the car, someone took a video of these animals on the road. In order to keep the baby safe, the big elephants tied their trunks together.

The video caption says, “Gently the gentle giants entangle each other to cover the little calf,”

Gently the gentle giants entangle each other to cover the little calf 💕 pic.twitter.com/St9VUjaO8c Advertisement — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 18, 2022

Netizens loved this video so much that it went viral. “Love and care at its best. We need to be careful when we enter their zone. Respect each and every being,” one person wrote.

Love and care at it's best. We need to be careful when we enter their zone. Respect each and every being. Advertisement — Ramasarma Adivarahasarma (@ImRam_87) September 18, 2022

Amazing gesture — KANNAN S (@KANNANS98336530) September 19, 2022

Beautiful — Manjula (@GowriManju9845) September 18, 2022

Humanity still exists , emotions still there alive atleast in animals soo 🥰🥰🥰 Advertisement — sravanti (@sravant56752070) September 18, 2022

Videos like these spread positivity and hope , Love it , Thanks for posting — Raj (@IamRajshekar_) September 19, 2022

