Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch: Golden Retriever dog loves toy in viral video
Watch: Golden Retriever dog loves toy in viral video

Watch: Golden Retriever dog loves toy in viral video

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Golden Retriever dog loves toy in viral video

Watch: Golden Retriever dog loves toy in viral video

Advertisement
  • The video has been posted on an Instagram page for this cute dog named Teddy and his owner.
  • On their page, where they post videos and photos of this dog’s daily adventures, they have over 3.33 lakh loyal followers.
  • The video was posted a week ago, and over 5.14 lakh people have already liked it.
Advertisement

Many of us may gaze at something for quite some time if we find it extremely endearing and believe it to be the sweetest thing imaginable. But who said that this feeling can only be felt by people? This exact feeling can be seen in a sweet pet dog in a video that was recently posted on Instagram and is going viral for the cutest and most relatable reasons. It starts with a person eating cereal and looking over at what their dog is doing on the couch.

People in the video can be heard commenting on how cute it is that the dog is holding up its favorite toy and staring at it closely. The video has been posted on an Instagram page for this cute dog named Teddy and his owner. On their page, where they post videos and photos of this dog’s daily adventures, they have over 3.33 lakh loyal followers.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Johnathan & Teddy (@aguyandagoldenn)

Advertisement

This video was posted a week ago, and over 5.14 lakh people have already liked it.

Someone on Instagram said, “This has to be the cutest thing ever.” “Teddy is so cute,” said a second person. A third person said, “This is why dogs are the answer.”

Also Read

Watch: Golden Retriever dog dancing with its owner has gone viral
Watch: Golden Retriever dog dancing with its owner has gone viral

The video was posted Instagram. It already has more than 20,000 likes....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Anand Mahindra set resolutions in 2023 due to negative space art
Anand Mahindra set resolutions in 2023 due to negative space art
5 of the most anticipated movies of 2023
5 of the most anticipated movies of 2023
Twitter 'Doomed' New Year's Resolutions are Memes
Twitter 'Doomed' New Year's Resolutions are Memes
Scientists bounced radio waves off 500-foot rock to help Earth
Scientists bounced radio waves off 500-foot rock to help Earth
Unannounced South Korean rocket launch sparks public UFO fear
Unannounced South Korean rocket launch sparks public UFO fear
Lord Bobby: Do this at 11:58 tonight for a Hopeful star of 2023
Lord Bobby: Do this at 11:58 tonight for a Hopeful star of 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story