Watch: Golden Retriever dog loves toy in viral video

The video has been posted on an Instagram page for this cute dog named Teddy and his owner.

On their page, where they post videos and photos of this dog’s daily adventures, they have over 3.33 lakh loyal followers.

The video was posted a week ago, and over 5.14 lakh people have already liked it.

Advertisement

Many of us may gaze at something for quite some time if we find it extremely endearing and believe it to be the sweetest thing imaginable. But who said that this feeling can only be felt by people? This exact feeling can be seen in a sweet pet dog in a video that was recently posted on Instagram and is going viral for the cutest and most relatable reasons. It starts with a person eating cereal and looking over at what their dog is doing on the couch.

People in the video can be heard commenting on how cute it is that the dog is holding up its favorite toy and staring at it closely. The video has been posted on an Instagram page for this cute dog named Teddy and his owner. On their page, where they post videos and photos of this dog’s daily adventures, they have over 3.33 lakh loyal followers.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Johnathan & Teddy (@aguyandagoldenn)

Advertisement

This video was posted a week ago, and over 5.14 lakh people have already liked it.

Someone on Instagram said, “This has to be the cutest thing ever.” “Teddy is so cute,” said a second person. A third person said, “This is why dogs are the answer.”

Also Read Watch: Golden Retriever dog dancing with its owner has gone viral The video was posted Instagram. It already has more than 20,000 likes....