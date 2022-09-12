Watch: Golden Retriever dogs appear in parody of the Rapunzel song

Advertisement
  It has received 1.53 lakh likes.
  The video shows various snatches.
  It has been posted on the  Instagram.
Whether they are cats or dogs, many individuals eventually come to the conclusion that their pets and a favorite cartoon character are similar. To honour these cartoon characters, some of us even gave our adorable little fur babies their names. The Golden Retriever puppy shown in this Instagram video, however, is the subject of an original song that is a parody of Rapunzel’s theme song. And because of this, ever since it was shared, nobody has been able to stop laughing. It starts off by showing various snatches of what this lovely munchkin accomplishes during the course of the day, and it is unquestionably the cutest thing you will see today.

It has been posted on the Sunny’s family’s Instagram page, which is devoted to their Golden Retriever puppy. They go by the name of the Holderness family, and they are a family of influencers with a podcast. They share a variety of videos and pictures of their daily escapades with their 8.2 lakh followers on Instagram. , “But really, why do dogs lay like that?” says the description of this video of a dog.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by The Holderness Family (@theholdernessfamily)

The video featuring this Golden Retriever puppy was shared on January 25 and as of this writing, it has received 1.53 lakh likes.

What a wonderful day for your dog, a commenter on Instagram said. Another remark reads, “I’m doing this with my dog.” A third person remarks, “This is brilliant.”

