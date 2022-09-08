Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

  Watch: Golden Retriever eating corn on cob has gone viral
Articles
  • The video has received over a million views.
  • it was shared on Instagram.
  • The viral video capturing why the Golden Retriever puppy named Maui enjoys corn.
Do you like munching on corn on the cob? If you answered yes, you will undoubtedly relate to a video of a Golden Retriever dog eating on the same. Whether you prefer it boiling hot, bathed in butter, or gently spiced, viewing the film will fill your heart with delight and make you need it right now.

The video was published by the Instagram page dedicated to a Golden Retriever, who captioned it,  “When the one and only Maui fell in love with corn, he becomes a uniCORN.”  They also included a caution. “While corn is a healthy snack for dogs in moderation, the cob could be dangerous if ingested, therefore please hold the corn or just offer the peeled kernel for feeding,” it said.

The viral video capturing why the Golden Retriever puppy named Maui enjoys corn begins with the sentence, “For me, I truly like corn.” It then shows another dog, who is most likely asking Maui, “What do you like about corn?” The dog then explains to his fuzzy pal that maize is a large lump of grain with juice and shows his admiration for it.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Maui | Golden Retriever (@maui_thegoldenpup)

The video has received over a million views since it was shared on August 25. It has also received over 64,590 likes and a number of comments.

“Corn is delicious,” a Mini Dachshund Instagram page stated. “Maui-corn,” remarked another Instagram page called The Berner Bunch. “Maui, you have the cutest little teefs ever, and you make a fantastic unicorn,” said a third Instagram dog page dedicated to a Labrador.

