Watch: Golden Retriever playing with bird goes viral

  • Golden Retriever and a bird interacting.
  • Tries to guess what the dog might be thinking.
  • Over 45,000 views since being posted.
Looking for a video to make you smile and laugh? Here’s a video of a Golden Retriever and a bird interacting hilariously. Instagram’s video is entertaining.

On the Instagram account set up specifically for Hudson, the Golden Retriever, the clip is featured. The video has a short but sweet caption that tries to guess what the dog might be thinking. The words say, “I thought I saw a tweety birb, I did, I did saw a tweety birb,” it reads.

At the beginning of the video, Hudson is standing in front of the bird while it is sitting on the ground. At first, the dog is very interested in the bird and gets close to it to watch it. But soon, the dog moves away and starts barking, probably trying to figure out what it is. At the end of the video, the bird takes off. The video is even more funny to watch because it has text in it.

 

A post shared by Hudson B. Mason (@hudsonbegood)

Few hours ago, the video was uploaded. It’s had over 45,000 views since being posted. It has 3,700 likes. People commented on the video.

Instagram user: “Good work buddy” “I agree, Hud. Never know what they’re thinking. Another said, “Suspicious.” Third: “Love his perplexed and curious birdie attitude!” Fourth: “Little birb is adorable.”

