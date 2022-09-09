Watch: Golden Retriever trying to convince his owner to let him sit on hammock

The video has had over 2.7 lakh views.

The post has also received nearly 33,000 likes.

The way a Golden Retriever persuades his pet father to let him sit in the hammock is funny.

Dog videos are entertaining to watch and often make people smile. Like this video of a Golden Retriever named Finn. The video depicts the adorable pooch’s efforts to persuade his pet dad to let him sit on the hammock.

The footage was posted on the dog’s Instagram profile, which he shares with his Golden Retriever siblings. The page is chock-full of fascinating videos of the dogs’ exploits. The hammock-related video has a simple but nice caption. It says, “Gimme a boost, Dad.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XENA & FINN (@goldengirl_xena)

The video was uploaded a few days ago. The video has had over 2.7 lakh views since it was shared, and the figure is still growing. The post has also received nearly 33,000 likes. Many people expressed their feelings in the video’s comments area.

“Precious moments,” one Instagram user wrote. “Aww, the last snuggle,” said another. “The smile of contentment at the conclusion,” a third person observed. “I guess Dad thought the hammock was his, but it was really for Finn.” “Lol,” said a fourth. “You guys warm my heart,” a fifth wrote.

