Watch: Grooming and bathing of calm pitbull has gone viral 

  • Instagram video shows a Pitbull dog showering.
  • It has already gotten over 22,500 likes.
  • he video shows this furball’s bathing, and brushing.
You may be aware of this already if you have pets or are otherwise familiar with the kinds of behaviors they exhibit in particular contexts: most of them try to escape and run away during bath time. And this is something that most dogs with videos on the Internet or even in real life have in common. But this Instagram video shows a Pitbull dog taking a shower. But that’s not all. The way he approaches the whole routine with such extreme calmness has surprised many people, and it’s likely to do the same for you.

This dog video’s Instagram description reads, “Just so calm and peaceful when taking a bath,” The caption is complemented by heart-eyed smiley faces. The caption also credits Instagram page. The video shows this furball’s bathing, brushing, and grooming routines.

 

This video was posted on September 5 and has already gotten over 22,500 likes.

The look at the end is priceless, said an Instagram user. Another person, who also happens to be a pet parent, questioned hilariously, “Lord, how do I get my baby to this point in life?” A third person said, “Every fur baby should get a bath like that.

