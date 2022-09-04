Advertisement
  Watch: Hamster making it out of the Super Mario maze has gone viral
Watch: Hamster making it out of the Super Mario maze has gone viral

Watch: Hamster making it out of the Super Mario maze has gone viral

Articles
Watch: Hamster making it out of the Super Mario maze has gone viral

Watch: Hamster making it out of the Super Mario maze has gone viral

  • Homura Ham created the maze using cardboard.
  • The video has had over 1.4 million views.
  • It was posted on Instagram.
The majority of us experienced the vibrant fantasy worlds of the Super Mario series as children and were so enamored with it that it became a mainstay of our youth. Agree? A video of a hamster making it out of the Super Mario maze is currently going viral online and might perhaps bring back some fond memories for you.

The video was uploaded by the 5.1 million followers of the Instagram, which, as its name implies, posts adorable animal content. “Having the time of his life AND living my dream,” read the caption posted along with the video. The now-viral video, which is the work of TikTok user Homura Ham, features a lovely hamster having a real-life journey in the Super Mario world and escaping the maze. It’s fascinating to see how the pet parent constructed the gigantic Super Mario maze using cardboard and other materials.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Animals Doing Things (@animalsdoingthings)

The video has had over 1.4 million views since being shared a day ago, and counting. Additionally, it gets dozens of comments from netizens who are impressed with the design.

One person remarked, “I could watch this and only this for the rest of my life and be okay.” “Anyone who spent the time to do this. I’m grateful “posted one more. A third said, “But did he save the princess?” The fourth person said, “This makes me so happy.” Wait till he reaches the water level, a fifth said.

Adorable wild hamster posing with flower
Adorable wild hamster posing with flower

Social media is going crazy over a hamster that came out of...

