Watch: Hippo fights 4 lions in the water, proving who’s the boss

A lion and three lionesses were ambushing a hippo in the water.

The lions appeared to be on the lookout for vulnerable hippo calves.

A hippo’s biting force is 2,000 pounds per square inch, compared to a lion or tiger’s bite force of 1000 pounds per sq inch.

While the lion is the king of the jungle, there are several animals that give the apex predator a run for its money. If they wish to take down a large animal like an elephant or a hippopotamus, lionesses hunt in groups for pride. Even if a lion gets the upper hand on a hippo, it lacks the power to kill such a massive animal without substantial assistance. However, it appears that even with assistance, these four lions were unable to capture a hippo.

Because a hippo can tear apart most animals in a single bite, very few animals dare to disturb a hippo's territory.

With its enormous bite force and sheer bulk, a hippo would nearly always win a combat against a lion. Despite being outnumbered, this hippo showed these four hungry lions who was in charge.

Read the caption of the post, “This isn’t the first time a hippo shows lions who’s boss. In another encounter captured on camera, four lionesses attempt to take on a hippo, but the massive beast proves to be too much even for the group.”

Take a look at the video below:

