Edition: English
Edition: English

Watch: Human raises puppy with hearing loss who befriends her favorite dog

  • dog that had trouble hearing made friends with the person fostering him.
  • The video has received more than 8.4 lakh views.
  • Video gained popularity after it was reposted on an Instagram.
Online viewers are falling in love with a touching video that depicts the connection between two dogs. The video shows how a dog that had trouble hearing made friends with the person fostering him and her dog.

The clip had first been shared on the Instagram page of Winnie, a dog who became friends with the foster dog. However, the video gained popularity after it was reposted on an Instagram page for dogs.

“Foster stories NEVER get old. @winniethecattledog reminding us that a little patience and love go a long way. From @winniethecattledog: ‘Fostering this little pup was one of the best and most rewarding experiences I’ve had, and I’m so beyond happy he’s now found a loving family who can give him the life he deserves. If you guys want to continue watching Eddie’s journey with his new family, you can follow them at @eddie.and.lulu,”, according to the description for the video.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by DogsOf // Great Pet Living (@dogsofinstagram)

About 20 hours have passed since the video was posted. The video has received more than 8.4 lakh views since it was shared, and counting. Additionally, the video has received close to 89,000 likes. People have responded to the post with heartfelt comments.

“Taking care of a dog is HARD WORK. I’m so glad he found a forever home,” a user wrote on Instagram. Another one said, “So amazing. “Awwww!!!!! Amazing!! What a kind heart to do this from! Thank you so much, said a third. Another person said, “This is beautiful.” What do you think about the video?

