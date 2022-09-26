Watch: Human uses GPS to track cat to provide eye drops

A cat is wearing a tracking device that lets its owner follow it at a nearby construction site.

Cats as pets are notorious for wandering off on their own and becoming lost. But that doesn’t seem to be an issue for this one pet cat, whose video was posted on Instagram and has since gone viral. The cute little munchkin is wearing a GPS tracking device that lets its human follow it at a nearby construction site. It’s interesting that he looks for his pet cat every four hours so he can give it medicine for its eyes. When the cat’s owner finds him, the cat starts leading him home as if he were the one who was outside.

The Instagram post of the cat video includes a caption that explains what is happening in the clip. It says, “Tracking my fluffy boy to apply his eye ointment on time,” The video has been posted on the Instagram page of a cat photographer and his four cats. According to their bio, they all live in Germany. Over 2.6 million people follow the page.

One Instagram user said, “You’re the best cat dad ever.” “I love how close up the picture is of his little face,” wrote someone else. “Each cat has to do what makes it happy, and people have to be okay with that. “Like a child who loves to base jump,” said a third.

