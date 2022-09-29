Advertisement
  Watch: International Space Station took video as it flew over hurricane Ian
Have you ever seen a hurricane from space? Well, Nasa has the answer in the form of a video that shows how scary it looks from 415 km above us just as much as it does from closer to Earth. The International Space Station (ISS) took the video as it flew over hurricane Ian.

N.A.S.A. broadcast the clip to their 83 million Instagram followers. A part of the caption posted with the video said,”Hurricane Ian as seen from the International Space Station on Sept. 28, 2022, as it orbited 258 miles (415 km) above,”

They also shared that more than 20 Earth-observing satellites work together to provide information and updates on extreme weather events. “We collaborate with the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, and design, build and launch some of the satellites that provide data that feed numerical weather prediction models,” they said.



Few hours after being shared, the video had 6.4 million views. It also has millions of likes and a lot of comments.

“We love you, NASA,” someone wrote on Instagram with a few smiley faces. “Think about skydiving into it,” wrote someone else. “Isn’t it scary!” said a third person. “Wow, what a view!” said a fourth. A fifth asked, “What is more amazing than the universe?”

