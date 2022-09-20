Advertisement
Watch: Kid can't sleep because of this veggie, she tells mom

Articles
  • She tells her mom that she can’t go to sleep.
  • she’s scared of the vegetable.
  • The video has been watched more than 5.3 million times.
Seeing children interacting lovingly with their parents on film is a joy. Similar to this Instagram video in which a young girl tells her mother she can’t go to sleep due of her fear of a certain vegetable.

The video has a caption that says, “Emmy [heart], she is scared.” The wonderful clip will make you smile from ear to ear. It shows a sweet moment between the little girl and her mom.

In the beginning of the video, a child runs into a room and says, “I have to go tell mommy.”  She looks at her mom and says “Hi” as she walks into the room. She then says that she can’t sleep because she’s scared. When her mom asks her what scares her, the child says “broccoli” right away.

 

A post shared by Ramzi Jbalia 🇪🇸🇹🇳 (@ramzi.jbalia)

A few days ago, the footage was shared online. The video has been watched more than 5.3 million times since it was shared. People have also said a few things about the share.

“Cute,” wrote someone on Instagram. “Oh my gosh, that’s the cutest fear ever,” wrote someone else. “Aww,” said someone else. “‘Afraid of broccoli. What a cute kid. “Little baby doll with the face of an angel,” said a third. “Cute,” said a fourth. Many people reacted to the video by putting smiley faces with hearts or laughing out loud.

