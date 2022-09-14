Watch: Kid petting Golden Retriever puppy before kissing & hugging it

It has received more than 2.8 million views.

Several comments from internet users.

The key is getting to know your dog.

There are several videos online that depict the endearing friendships between pet owners and their furry children. And these films get extra cuter when the humans are kids or toddlers who can’t keep their hands off their pets. This is just what this lovely video captures.

Buitengebieden, a Twitter user, tweeted the video with their 1.6 million followers on the microblogging site. “Sometimes you just need a hug,” read the video’s caption, which included a smiling emoticon. The video shows the child petting the Golden Retriever puppy before kissing and hugging it.

Sometimes you just need a hug.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/TChUMEF2oL — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 13, 2022

The video has received more than 2.8 million views since it was published a few hours ago.

“Again, anyone who is familiar with labs and golden retrievers would have no issue comprehending this. It’s just so darn cute. My parents were also wonderfully kind to my kids. The key is getting to know your dog. I appreciate you sharing it. I repeatedly watched that, “a Twitter user wrote. Another wrote, “Damn it, just when I thought I had no more emotions, this happened.” “My two absolute favorites in the entire world! dogs and infants. Together,” expressed a third with a heart emoticon. We adore Golden Retrievers, and this is only one of the many reasons why, said a fourth.

