Watch: Leopard hides and monitors jackal hunting birds while leaping to get it

A leopard is seen waiting calmly to ambush a jackal who is attempting to catch birds.

Footage was captured by Bertie van Greunen.

The video has had over 1.2 lakh views.

Recently, an amazing wild scene was photographed and posted online. In the video, a leopard is seen waiting calmly to ambush a jackal who is attempting to catch some birds. Watching the video is both fascinating and unsettling. There’s a chance the footage on the Latest Sightings YouTube channel could leave you speechless.

While releasing the video, the organization wrote. They also explained more about the occurrence in the following lines. “In this unexpected moment, a leopard catches a jackal that is busy hunting a flock of doves! This unbelievable sighting unraveled in the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park. Digital marketing strategist and wildlife enthusiast, Bertie van Greunen and his wife Ria witnessed this amazing scene and shared their story with LatestSightings”

The video has had over 1.2 lakh views since it was posted, and the figure is still growing. It has also garnered a number of comments. “Amazing! …the speed and the fact that the leopard waited until the jackal was running towards it, preventing it from changing direction…wow,” a YouTube user commented. “This is an extremely rare sight!” “It’s fascinating!” said another. “As some would say: the hunter becomes the hunted…,” a third wrote. “Excellent video. “It’s unusual to see a leopard hunting and successfully capturing a jackal of all things,” wrote a fourth. What do you think of this video?