Edition: English
Edition: English

Watch: Lion teases a sleeping lioness will later regret it

Articles
  • A video that is going viral on social media shows a sleeping lioness in the middle of a forest path.
  • The lion was too restless to let his lioness take her well-earned afternoon nap, so he had to pay for it.
  • Both male and female lions usually sleep between 15 and 21 hours a day.
Even though it may look like the lionesses are the only ones who do work in the pride, the lions are also very important. Even though they eat more than the lionesses and bring in much less food because they hunt less than 10% of the time, males patrol, mark, and guard the pride’s territory. Both male and female lions usually sleep between 15 and 21 hours a day. Since lionesses spend so much energy hunting and taking care of their cubs, they need to rest more than the males. But this lion was too restless to let his lioness take her well-earned afternoon nap, so he had to pay for it.

A video that is going viral on social media shows a sleeping lioness in the middle of a forest path. From the other side, a slide creeps up on its tiptoes and bites her to play. This makes the tired lioness very angry, and in her anger, she attacks the lion.

The lion was seen backing away from the angry lioness, and it looks like he learned not to wake up a sleeping lioness in the future. The Twitter user “bkbuc” posted the video with the caption “This is how the lion jokes.” It has been seen more than 141k times and liked 1,200 times.

Take a look at the video below:

