Watch: Little boy crying over protest against study

A video of a toddler throwing a fit while learning the Hindi alphabet went viral.

The video has gotten over 506,000 views and a lot of comments.

Many people couldn’t stop laughing at the child’s temper tantrums, but others could really understand what he was saying.

Advertisement

The internet is going crazy over a video of a little boy crying while he studies. In the video, you can see the toddler throwing a fit while she is learning the Hindi alphabet. But the main reason the video went viral is that why he didn’t study.

At the beginning of the clip, which was posted on Twitter, the little boy is crying. He says that he doesn’t want to study as the video goes on. When the boy’s mother asks him why, he says, “Because if I don’t do it, Buddha won’t come” (I will grow old while studying for the rest of my life). A totally valid point!

Check out the video:

Advertisement

The video has gotten over 506,000 views and a lot of comments. Many people couldn’t stop laughing at the child’s temper tantrums, but others could really understand what he was saying. Some people thought of Anushrut, the cute little boy who went viral when he threw a fit while getting his hair cut.

See the responses below:

Abhi क,ख,ग….. Shru kiye hn abhi inko padhaee krte krte bhudha hone ki tension ho gyi 🤣🤣 — Neha (@Neha69717367) September 28, 2022

Advertisement

Let's give it to all the moms out there who made up complete our homework. — Satyaki Yadav (@SatyakiYadav3) September 28, 2022

Advertisement This boy https://t.co/aM1Ej9nS9K well in life! — Srini1205 (@Srini1205) September 28, 2022

Sach keh raha — chosme wala nadan🐈cat (@sunflowershinne) September 29, 2022

Advertisement

Galat nai keh raha …hum ho gaye padhte padhte buddhe! — ખુબજ કંટાળો આવેછે (@KantadoAaveChe) September 30, 2022

Also Read Little boy cries while eating sushi with chopsticks The video shows a little boy eating sushi while holding one chopstick...