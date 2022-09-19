Watch: Little girl scanning through several things at store

Advertisement
Arianator? If you don’t know, we’re asking if you like Ariana Grande. Whether you know most of her songs or not, you may have heard her 2019 viral hit. 7 Rings’ phrase “I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it” grabbed listeners. In addition to the videos that went viral with these lyrics, this video of a baby girl was initially shared on TikTok and afterwards re-posted on Instagram.

The video begins with a young girl scanning through several things at a store. One gets to observe how she spots a cute, small pink bag. But, because she has no idea how to pay for the items she wants to buy, she simply lifts the item and attempts to flee the store.

 

A post shared by kids wall (@kids.wall)

Since it came out on August 28, this video has been liked over 2.98 million times. It has also gotten some funny and sweet comments, and the number of them keeps growing.

“I love how quickly she walks like a duck,” one Instagram user said. “It’s the perfect song for the video,” said someone else. “She has great taste,” wrote a third person.

