Little kids, whether newborns or toddlers, frequently get up to the silliest things imaginable and do so with ease and without hesitation. This specific video, which has been published on Instagram, depicts just that on the part of a little child who screams very loudly while swimming in an indoor pool. Her mother was evidently startled by this fact and looked at her with concern. But that’s when she realized the small child wasn’t hurt at all and was, in fact, trying to sing a Taylor Swift song that has been legendary since its debut in 2012. It’s called I Knew You Were Trouble. And if you’re into keeping up with trends, you’re probably aware of how this music sounds.

This video was shared on Instagram by two different sites. The first is dedicated to the little girl in the video and her sibling. The second is that of their mother, Karalea Pleau-Pior, who can be seen in the video recording and has over 3.15 lakh committed followers on her page. The video, which has already gone viral, was published on the social networking platform with the description, “A little Swiftie in the making.”

Since it was posted on September 3, this video has amassed almost 1.9 lakh likes.

A user on Instagram stated, “Now she’s officially my favourite child on the planet.” ‘Welcome to the fandom, little Swiftie,’ a second remarked. One third laughed, saying, “I seriously need this to be a ringtone for specific folks.”

