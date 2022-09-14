Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: little kid’s reaction to seeing Halle Bailey in the Little Mermaid teaser

Watch: little kid’s reaction to seeing Halle Bailey in the Little Mermaid teaser

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: little kid’s reaction to seeing Halle Bailey in the Little Mermaid teaser

Watch: little kid’s reaction to seeing Halle Bailey in the Little Mermaid teaser

Advertisement
  • The video has gone viral with over 1.4 lakh views.
  • It was posted two on Instagram.
  • The video has been shared numerous times on social media.
Advertisement

It’s important to have diverse representation in popular culture. And this adorable video of a young girl’s response to seeing Halle Bailey in the newest live-action Little Mermaid trailer serves as the best evidence of that. The adorable video captures the kid exclaiming in delight, “Mommy!… She’s brown like me!” after meeting Bailey.

Avery, the cute child seen in the video, is the subject of an Instagram profile where the footage has been posted.“When your favourite Disney princess looks like you.”  , the text that appears at the beginning of the video says as much. The young child is seen in the clip dozing off on a couch while she watches the Little Mermaid trailer. Avery sits up in enthusiasm as soon as Halle Bailey appears on the screen and remarks on how recognisable the character appears.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Precious Avery (@preshiemeshie)

Advertisement

Two days ago, the video became viral. The video has had over 1.4 lakh views since it was posted, and counting. Additionally, the post has received close to 3,200 likes. The video has been shared numerous times on social media. People also shared a variety of comments in response to the post.

An Instagram user wrote, “Just love this.” Another said, “This brought tears to my eyes.” A third person said, “My heart… I am so thrilled for tiny girls of her generation, and for large girls of mine who can relive the experience via them!” A fourth person added, “Cried like a baby watching this, this is incredibly soothing for our inner children who longed we saw Disney princesses like ourselves.”

When it was released, Disney’s teaser for The Little Mermaid generated a lot of interest. The live-action remake’s teaser features stunning images of Halle Bailey’s Ariel in the water. May 2023 is the projected release date for the movie.

Also Read

Watch: Human raises puppy with hearing loss who befriends her favorite dog
Watch: Human raises puppy with hearing loss who befriends her favorite dog

dog that had trouble hearing made friends with the person fostering him....

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story