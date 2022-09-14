Watch: little kid’s reaction to seeing Halle Bailey in the Little Mermaid teaser

The video has gone viral with over 1.4 lakh views.

It’s important to have diverse representation in popular culture. And this adorable video of a young girl’s response to seeing Halle Bailey in the newest live-action Little Mermaid trailer serves as the best evidence of that. The adorable video captures the kid exclaiming in delight, “Mommy!… She’s brown like me!” after meeting Bailey.

Avery, the cute child seen in the video, is the subject of an Instagram profile where the footage has been posted.“When your favourite Disney princess looks like you.” , the text that appears at the beginning of the video says as much. The young child is seen in the clip dozing off on a couch while she watches the Little Mermaid trailer. Avery sits up in enthusiasm as soon as Halle Bailey appears on the screen and remarks on how recognisable the character appears.

An Instagram user wrote, “Just love this.” Another said, “This brought tears to my eyes.” A third person said, “My heart… I am so thrilled for tiny girls of her generation, and for large girls of mine who can relive the experience via them!” A fourth person added, “Cried like a baby watching this, this is incredibly soothing for our inner children who longed we saw Disney princesses like ourselves.”

When it was released, Disney’s teaser for The Little Mermaid generated a lot of interest. The live-action remake’s teaser features stunning images of Halle Bailey’s Ariel in the water. May 2023 is the projected release date for the movie.

