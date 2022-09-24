Watch: Man creates playhouse with elevator for his son

Boy becomes a big brother, Priceless reply on viral video
We’re sure that if you’re having a bad day, this video will make you laugh. A dad creates a cute little playhouse for his young son, and guess what? It also had a manual elevator. The child was thrilled with his new toy, and his priceless reaction shows it. Danny Derane shared the video, and more than 9 million people have watched it.
In the video that is going viral, we can see the toddler walking up to his playhouse for the first time. The little boy is happy, as shown by the smile on his face. The baby then walks up to the playhouse from the elevator and checks it out. It is so cute to see the baby smile all the time when he sees his playhouse.
The video caption says, “This Dad built his son a playhouse with an elevator and the baby’s reaction is pure joy.”
This Dad built his son a playhouse with an elevator and the baby's reaction is pure joy.
🎥 Imgur/Tourmalin pic.twitter.com/zTlWxKf7fc
— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) September 22, 2022
This video was a huge hit on the internet. Some users, though, said that the playhouse didn’t have enough safety features, “Safety features on this are horrific! The thing needs to be condemned before there’s a serious accident!”
See below for more comments:
Yay! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 that baby is pure joy! 😃😍 I love his little yays 😄😃 So precious!
— TeeBird Efe (@tfinnaz) September 22, 2022
His car parked next to his house, with his own personal lift gate.😄
— Hoochie Daddy Shorts Confirmation Specialist (@Shes_deathProof) September 23, 2022
Safety features on this are horrific! The thing needs condemned b4 theres a serious accident!
— Stephen Herson (@Herson_7) September 23, 2022
Why am I tearing up on a Friday morning 🥺
— Kachikwulu 🦚 (@Kachikwulu_) September 23, 2022
The memory of this will stay with the child for very long time.
The memory of this will stay with the child for very long time.

My dad constructed a wooden & steel chairman for me as a child to study in his workshop. That's the first thing I remember till this day anytime I try to remember his face.
— . (@onlineawale) September 23, 2022
