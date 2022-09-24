Watch: Man creates playhouse with elevator for his son

Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • A dad made a playhouse for his young son, and guess what? It also had a manual elevator.
  • The child was thrilled with his new toy, and his priceless reaction shows it.
  • Danny Derane shared the video, and more than 9 million people have watched it.
We’re sure that if you’re having a bad day, this video will make you laugh. A dad creates a cute little playhouse for his young son, and guess what? It also had a manual elevator. The child was thrilled with his new toy, and his priceless reaction shows it. Danny Derane shared the video, and more than 9 million people have watched it.

In the video that is going viral, we can see the toddler walking up to his playhouse for the first time. The little boy is happy, as shown by the smile on his face. The baby then walks up to the playhouse from the elevator and checks it out. It is so cute to see the baby smile all the time when he sees his playhouse.

The video caption says, “This Dad built his son a playhouse with an elevator and the baby’s reaction is pure joy.”

Click here to see the video:

This video was a huge hit on the internet. Some users, though, said that the playhouse didn’t have enough safety features, “Safety features on this are horrific! The thing needs to be condemned before there’s a serious accident!”

See below for more comments:

