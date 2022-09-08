Watch: Man taking his strange pet out for walk has gone viral

Advertisement
  • The video was shared on Twitter.
  • It has over 5.4 million views.
  • People were both amused and startled to witness the man’s unusual pet.
If you believe you have seen everything on the internet, we would advise you to stop right there. One video of a man taking his strange pet for a stroll will make you rub your eyes and exclaim, “What!”

The video, shared on Twitter, shows a guy crossing a busy traffic with his ‘pet.’ However, instead of walking, the pet might be seen ‘flying.’ If you look attentively, you will notice that the pet in question is a goose on a leash!

“If you’ve seen everything,” the caption stated.

With over 5.4 million views, the footage has gone viral. People were both amused and startled to witness the man’s unusual pet. Some raised a perfectly reasonable question: why was the bird on a leash? Many people, however, observed that the bird appeared to be at ease in its surroundings.

