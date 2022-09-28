Watch: Mother makes bicycle backseat, Internet applauds

A mother made a special bicycle backseat out of what she had on hand for her child.

Internet was impressed by how creative the woman was.

The 9-second video has gotten 1.4 million views, 5,636 likes, and a few comments so far.

“Necessity is the mother of all inventions,” as the saying goes. But when a mother makes something to make her child feel better, it’s even more beautiful. A recent video posted by businessman Harsh Goenka shows one example of this. Innovation is a sign of a great person, and this mother is a great one. A mother made a special bicycle backseat out of what she had on hand for her child.

The video shows a mother riding her bike on the road, but everyone was most interested in the special seat she had for her child. The mother tied a small plastic chair made for a child to the back of the bike to make a back seat. The video shows that both the child and the mother are sitting comfortably and having a good time.

Mr Goenka wrote, “What a mother won’t do for her child,” and put it with the video. The 9-second clip shows that all you need to deal with anything in life is a creative spirit.

Watch the video:

What a mother won’t do for her child 🥰🥰🥰 @ankidurg pic.twitter.com/TZWjHWAguS Advertisement — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 26, 2022

The video has gotten 1.4 million views, 5,636 likes, and a few comments so far. Internet was very impressed by how creative the woman was.

As one user wrote, “Mother of all innovations begin with a mother and her innovative efforts to keep a child happy.” Another user wrote, “Great innovation, such a comfortable back seat. Why can’t we have it on the cycle.” Necessity is the mother of invention,” the third commented.

