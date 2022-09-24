Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch: Neha Kakkar remade Falguni Pathak’s Maine Payal Hai Chhankai
Watch: Neha Kakkar remade Falguni Pathak’s Maine Payal Hai Chhankai

Watch: Neha Kakkar remade Falguni Pathak’s Maine Payal Hai Chhankai

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Neha Kakkar remade Falguni Pathak’s Maine Payal Hai Chhankai

Watch: Neha Kakkar remade Falguni Pathak’s Maine Payal Hai Chhankai

Advertisement
  • The song, which is called “O Sajna,” has made a lot of noise on the Internet.
  • She sent out a video of a woman dancing to a new version of the song.
  • she wrote and then shared the video.
Advertisement

Neha Kakkar remade Falguni Pathak’s Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. The song, which is called “O Sajna,” has made a lot of noise on the Internet. Some people said they didn’t like the new version, while others said they loved the number. People have been interested in a post that Kakkar herself shared. She sent out a video of a woman dancing to a new version of the song. The singer also wrote a sweet caption, saying that the performance makes her “heart smile.”

“I love, love, love your dance and spirit @pranalimusic @dheerajpatilofficial Keep living your best life! When I see people happy, it makes my heart smile. Most of all moms, because they work so hard. Big hugs to the husbands who help, too!! “God bless!” she wrote and then shared the video.

At the beginning of the video, the woman is dancing on top of her house. During her show, her kid also makes a cute appearance.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Advertisement

The video was posted online yesterday. Since it was shared, the video has been watched more than 5.2 million times, and that number keeps going up. People have also written different comments about the share.

“So lovely,” wrote someone on Instagram. “This is such a cute performance, and it’s so nice of you to share it,” said someone else. “Wwwwwwooooow, beautiful,” said a third. “Wow,” one person wrote.

Also Read

Pakistani husband-wife lip-sync ‘Baarish Mein Tum’ Neha Kakkar reacts
Pakistani husband-wife lip-sync ‘Baarish Mein Tum’ Neha Kakkar reacts

A video of a Pakistani couple lip-syncing to the romantic Hindi song...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Lord Bobby: Do this at 11:58 tonight for a Hopeful star of 2023
Lord Bobby: Do this at 11:58 tonight for a Hopeful star of 2023
Optical Illusion: Can you locate a turtle in 5 seconds?
Optical Illusion: Can you locate a turtle in 5 seconds?
'Tough One': Sania Mirza responds to reality TV show question
'Tough One': Sania Mirza responds to reality TV show question
Abetment: How does it vary? How is it unlike a criminal conspiracy?
Abetment: How does it vary? How is it unlike a criminal conspiracy?
Word Scramble: Unscramble These Difficult 7 Letters Words
Word Scramble: Unscramble These Difficult 7 Letters Words
Optical Illusion: Can you spot egg among the chicks in 9 seconds?
Optical Illusion: Can you spot egg among the chicks in 9 seconds?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story