Watch: Neha Kakkar remade Falguni Pathak’s Maine Payal Hai Chhankai

The song, which is called “O Sajna,” has made a lot of noise on the Internet.

She sent out a video of a woman dancing to a new version of the song.

she wrote and then shared the video.

Neha Kakkar remade Falguni Pathak’s Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. The song, which is called “O Sajna,” has made a lot of noise on the Internet. Some people said they didn’t like the new version, while others said they loved the number. People have been interested in a post that Kakkar herself shared. She sent out a video of a woman dancing to a new version of the song. The singer also wrote a sweet caption, saying that the performance makes her “heart smile.”

“I love, love, love your dance and spirit @pranalimusic @dheerajpatilofficial Keep living your best life! When I see people happy, it makes my heart smile. Most of all moms, because they work so hard. Big hugs to the husbands who help, too!! “God bless!” she wrote and then shared the video.

At the beginning of the video, the woman is dancing on top of her house. During her show, her kid also makes a cute appearance.

The video was posted online yesterday. Since it was shared, the video has been watched more than 5.2 million times, and that number keeps going up. People have also written different comments about the share.

“So lovely,” wrote someone on Instagram. “This is such a cute performance, and it’s so nice of you to share it,” said someone else. “Wwwwwwooooow, beautiful,” said a third. “Wow,” one person wrote.

