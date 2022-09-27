Advertisement
  • Watch: Owner at computer while dog looks at her with puppy eyes
Articles
  • This video has been liked over 2.37 million times.
  • The video shows the owner working away at her computer while her dog looks right at her with puppy-like eyes.
  • The video was posted on Instagram
This video may not be completely shocking if you are a pet owner or are otherwise familiar with typical pet behavior. But even if you don’t know what pets do, this video is still fun to watch, even if you don’t know what pets do. This video, which has been shared on Instagram and has been going viral ever since for the cutest of reasons, will make you want to watch it over and over again. In the video, a very cute Beagle dog and its owner are shown. Toto is the name of the dog you can see in this video.

There’s an opening scene of the dog’s pet mom working away at her computer. But as she tries to focus, her cute dog can be seen making those adorable puppy eyes and staring right at her, hoping to get the love and attention it deserves. This pet mom named Aakashi Alive put the video on her Instagram page.

 

Since it came out on September 18, this video has been liked over 2.37 million times.

One Instagram user said, “Awww so cute.” “Hahahah, I loved how the song is in time,” someone else wrote. “That’s so nice,” wrote a third.

