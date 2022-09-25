Advertisement
  • Watch: Owner tests loyalty of his Dog by running in opposite directions
  • Dog owners run to see if their dog will stay with them.
  • The video was first shared on Twitter.
  • More than 23.2 million people have watched it.
People who have pets are always interested in who their furry friend likes best, so they play fun games with them to find out. And an online video that shows the same thing is a good example. It shows dog owners running in different directions to see if their dog will stay with them.

The video was first shared on TikTok. Now, a Twitter user with the handle has shared it again. The video that went viral on Twitter had a caption that said, “Run in opposite directions to see who your dog loves more.” The video shows people running in different directions to see who their dog follows. And instead of going one way or the other, the dog stays in the middle and gets the shakes because he can’t decide which pet parent he likes best.

Since it was posted on September 17, More than 23.2 million people have watched it. It has also been liked and shared a lot. “That’s adorable. Make a cat, “posted someone on Twitter. “Dog said, ‘I choose me,'” said someone else with a laughing face. “Too cute. The dog really loves both of them. You can see that he couldn’t decide what to do and was asking himself, “Which way should I go?” It’s so cute, “third person said.

