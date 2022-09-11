Watch: People are impressed by sea otters holding hands while sleeping

Advertisement
  • The video was posted on Twitter.
  • Sea otters grasp hands when sleeping to avoid drifting apart,
  • A practice known as rafting.
Sea otters frequently grasp hands when sleeping to avoid drifting apart and losing family members in the sea. A video of sea otters shaking hands is now becoming viral on social media due to its adorable factor and may even make you say ‘awww.’

The video, which was posted on Twitter by the user with the comment “Otters holding hands,” quickly went viral. The adorable video shows two sleeping sea otters holding hands. It also depicts one of them getting up in the middle of the night simply to kiss their lover.

The video was posted a few hours ago and has received 6.4 million views online. It also has over 2.7 lakh likes, and the figure is continually growing.
“We think sea otters are the cutest creatures we’ve ever seen! When sleeping, sea otters grasp hands to avoid drifting apart, a practice known as rafting “an individual posted “OMG I want to hold his hands too!!” said another. “This is adorable, and the hand kissing… I adore these children “A third with heart emoticons was submitted. “Very adorable. Sea otters are my favorite animals. During the day, sea otters will frequently cover their eyes with their paws to help them sleep. Stop what you’re doing and pay attention to this drowsy otter “While posting a video, I composed a fourth.

