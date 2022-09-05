Watch: Police officer captured angry alligator with his body camera

The 3.5-foot alligator scared a woman using an ATM near Lake Worth.

The video has been shared by the Lake Worth Police Department.

On social media over 1.21 lakh views.

After scaring a woman using an ATM, a Texas police officer captured an angry alligator. According to a Fox News report published on their official website, on September 2, the Lake Worth Police Department shared on social media body camera footage of the brave 3.5-foot alligator that they had just captured near a bank in Lake Worth, Texas. “We’ve never seen a gator outside of the lake, ever,” one of the officers says in the video. As the video progresses, one of the officers catches the alligator with his catchpole, which is then seen struggling on the ground near the ATM booth.

Additionally, the police agency tweeted a video that said, “CRIKEY! ALLIGATOR UNDER CONTROL. Our officers went to a wildlife incident at a nearby ATM last night after hearing “hissing” noises close to the ATM. A 3 1/2 foot alligator was discovered when they arrived! When our buddies came, they moved the alligator. No dull moments here! The Lake Worth Police Department also cautioned residents against handling wild animals on their own.

This video, which was posted on September 2, has now received over 1.21 lakh views.

A funny Facebook comment said, “I thought alligators stored their money in the River Bank.” Another person wrote, “He was just trying to conduct his banking before the holiday weekend.” A third said, “He was only attempting to make a deposit.” Emojis of crying laughing expressions were used to illustrate this comment.

