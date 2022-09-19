Advertisement
Watch: Several reptiles on beach in Brazil goes viral
  • Video shows a sizable number of reptiles on a Brazilian beach.
  • It has received an astounding 10 million views.
  • The video elicited a variety of responses from internet users.
The immensely popular video below is proof that there is no shortage of weird content on the internet. Therefore, a video showing a sizable number of reptiles on a Brazilian beach caught everyone off guard online. It has received an astounding 10 million views after radio talk show personality Ken Rutkowski posted it on Twitter.

The brief video shows a sizable number of reptiles lazing on a Brazilian beach. Others were simply relaxing in the water while others were even crawling. The video undoubtedly sparked a wide range of responses from internet users, and you should absolutely see it too.

The description of the picture reads, “In Brazil, an invasion of crocodiles that have flooded one of the beaches with several hundred, even thousands, and the local population is panicking,”

It goes without saying that the video elicited a variety of responses from internet users, as evidenced by the comments area.

Anytime animals “invade” a space, a user commented, “I always believe it’s because people messed up theirs so much.”

