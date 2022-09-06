Advertisement
  • Watch this video of  dog who is fascinated by how printer works
  • The dog, Noodle, sees herself as the “supawviser” who watches over it.
  • More than 53,500 people have liked this video.
  • The video is posted on Instagram.
Instagram users uploaded a video of a charming Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever dog. It begins by demonstrating how she is completely enthralled by how a printer operates and sees herself as the “supawviser” who watches over it. Even when the printed papers are just out of the printer, she gives them a quick lick. People have been laughing at the pooch’s amusing behaviour. On the Instagram page created in honour of the cute dog Noodle who appears in the video, the dog video has been posted. It has more than 39,500 loyal fans who eagerly await daily updates, both images and videos, of this dog’s charming antics and daily travels.

A portion of the commentary for the endearing and humorous dog video reads, “She takes her work seriously.” Due of its extreme attractiveness, it has a significant possibility of making you laugh out loud or even say “aww.” And if you’re having a rough day, don’t worry; this video will undoubtedly make you grin.

 

A post shared by Noodle 🍜 the duck tolling retriever (@noodlethetoller)

More than 53,500 people have liked this video since it was posted on August 22.

On Instagram, a user said, “Honestly more impressed that you own a home printer.” Another responded, “I have a cat who does the same thing in my house. A third replied, “Waiting to retrieve.”

