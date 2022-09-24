Watch Video: Animal-powered irrigation jugaad

An IAS officer Awanish Sharan has shared a video that shows how desi jugaad can be used in a big way.

When it comes to jugaad, there is no doubt that Indians are the best. Several videos show this to be true, whether it’s using creative ways to cut down on work or using everyday items to make something interesting. Now, an IAS officer named Awanish Sharan has shared a video that shows how desi jugaad can be used in a big way. But Internet users said that the method encouraged cruelty to animals.

The video starts with a bullock walking on a machine that looks like a treadmill. It was shared on Twitter. As the camera moves out, you can see that the treadmill is connected to a pump that sprays water on the fields to keep them from drying out.

The video then shows many more of these machines that are run by bullocks. “Rural India innovation,” the caption said.

Check out the video here:

RURAL INDIA Innovation. It's Amazing!! pic.twitter.com/rJAaGNpQh5
— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) September 23, 2022

Over 52,000 people have watched the video. People were very critical of the fact that animals were used to pump water in the fields instead of electricity. Many people also wrote that the jugaad used was not good at all.

See more reactions below:

Cruel I would say.
— c malan (@cmalan9) September 23, 2022

In the name of innovation, isn't it cruelty towards Cow? Cows keep running on small stage for hours?
— SatyamevJayate (@SatyaSodh) September 23, 2022

back to primitive life
— Naman kalsariya (@namanksr) September 23, 2022

Can't it be shown as Lack of electricity? Under developed rural society?
— Rajan (@Rajankal03) September 23, 2022

Well it's not amazing. It's forcing some voiceless and for me this is cruelty.
— Ash (@asheeshsisar) September 23, 2022

