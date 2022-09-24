Watch: Video of cat chasing its own tail goes viral

The video has been upvoted more than 3,300 times.

Are you seeking for a cat video? Want a funny cat video? If you answered yes to both questions, watch this video. The video shows a cat chasing its tail.

The video is on Reddit with the word “Gotcha” as the only caption. At the beginning of the video, a cat looks at its tail from between its back legs. For a moment, the cat stays in the same place and looks intently at its tail. But all of a sudden, it tries to catch its tail.

The video was posted about few hours ago. There are also a lot of comments on the share.

“One of my cats caught her tail in the bathroom, and as she bit down on it, I said, “You will regret…” “It made her feel very bad in the end,” one Reddit user wrote. “Certified derp. How funny is that? “Good job, fierce cat!” said someone else. “Got it!!!” wrote a third person.

