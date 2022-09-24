Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch: Video of cat chasing its own tail goes viral
Watch: Video of cat chasing its own tail goes viral

Watch: Video of cat chasing its own tail goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Video of cat chasing its own tail goes viral
Advertisement
  • The video has been upvoted more than 3,300 times.
  • Reddit users share video.
  • There are also a lot of comments on the share.
Advertisement

Are you seeking for a cat video? Want a funny cat video? If you answered yes to both questions, watch this video. The video shows a cat chasing its tail.

The video is on Reddit with the word “Gotcha” as the only caption. At the beginning of the video, a cat looks at its tail from between its back legs. For a moment, the cat stays in the same place and looks intently at its tail. But all of a sudden, it tries to catch its tail.

The video was posted about few hours ago. Since the clip was shared, it has gotten more than 3,300 upvotes, and that number is only going to go up. There are also a lot of comments on the share.

“One of my cats caught her tail in the bathroom, and as she bit down on it, I said, “You will regret…” “It made her feel very bad in the end,” one Reddit user wrote. “Certified derp. How funny is that? “Good job, fierce cat!” said someone else. “Got it!!!” wrote a third person.

Also Read

American Airlines passenger arrested for punching flight attendant
American Airlines passenger arrested for punching flight attendant

A fight between a passenger and a flight attendant is going viral...

Advertisement

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Lord Bobby: Do this at 11:58 tonight for a Hopeful star of 2023
Lord Bobby: Do this at 11:58 tonight for a Hopeful star of 2023
Optical Illusion: Can you locate a turtle in 5 seconds?
Optical Illusion: Can you locate a turtle in 5 seconds?
'Tough One': Sania Mirza responds to reality TV show question
'Tough One': Sania Mirza responds to reality TV show question
Abetment: How does it vary? How is it unlike a criminal conspiracy?
Abetment: How does it vary? How is it unlike a criminal conspiracy?
Word Scramble: Unscramble These Difficult 7 Letters Words
Word Scramble: Unscramble These Difficult 7 Letters Words
Optical Illusion: Can you spot egg among the chicks in 9 seconds?
Optical Illusion: Can you spot egg among the chicks in 9 seconds?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story