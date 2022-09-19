Watch: Video of man cuddling his horse has gone viral

Advertisement
  • The horse’s facial hair has been making internet users go “aww”.
  • This video has already gotten more than 13,000 upvotes.
  • It has also drawn a lot of remarks f
Friends and company are always a blessing, but do you know what’s even better? It is to share this endearing connection with all creatures. Recently, one of these videos was uploaded on Reddit and has been trending on social media for the cutest of reasons. The first image in the video is of a man cuddling with his horse. However, the fact that this horse can be seen sporting some fur on its face has been what has been making internet users go wide-eyed while they go “aww” as they watch this video.

The man and his cherished horse are shown in the video that has gone viral on the r/AnimalsBeingBros subReddit., “The best kind of cuddles.”  reads the caption of this animal video. The likelihood is that this film will have the same impact on you as it has on Reddit users.

This video has already gotten more than 13,000 upvotes since it was shared a day ago. It has also drawn a lot of remarks.

Someone commented, “I’ve never seen ‘facial’ hair on a horse, I suppose I need time to acclimate.” “What’s going on here? Another person questioned, “What is poking out on its nose? The original poster responded, “A moustache,” to this. What a distinguished gentleman, says a third.

