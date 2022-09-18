Advertisement
Edition: English
Watch: video of mother cheetah kissing her cubs goes viral

Articles
Watch: video of mother cheetah kissing her cubs goes viral

  • Three of these are men and five are women.
  • The video has had over 1.6 million views.
  • the video was posted on twitter.
Seven decades after going extinct, India just made history by reintroducing eight cheetahs to Africa’s Namibia. Three of these are men and five are women. For the uninitiated, big cats were declared extinct in India in 1952; they have since been reintroduced in an effort to preserve and diversify the nation’s fauna and ecosystem. We have discovered a film that will serve as the cherry on top of this wonderful occasion being celebrated by people all around the nation.

The video was published on Twitter, it quickly became popular online. The caption for the video stated, “Mommy and her babies..” The video starts off with a mother cheetah kissing one of her kids while she is lying on the ground. Then it cuts to cubs playing around her, including one who repeatedly tries to climb on her head but fails.

On Twitter, the video was posted two days ago. Since then, it has had over 1.6 million views, countless retweets, and a deluge of comments.

Such lovely animals, a Twitter user wrote. Another person said, “They’re not spotty!” A third person remarked, “I wonder if that’s a defense—they look like honey badgers.” “Wow! One more said, “The babies look so different.

