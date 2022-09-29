Watch: Video of woman getting her nursing degree has gone viral

Loved this sweet moment between the mother and her son.

The love and encouragement of family and friends at pivotal times is one of the most irreplaceable sensations imaginable. Whether they are friends or family, their help means a lot to us. One of these moments in a woman’s life is shown in a video that was recently posted on Instagram and has been going viral ever since it was reposted from TikTok. The video starts with a shot of a woman getting her diploma as a nurse. As she walks up to the stage to get her diploma, the cutest thing ever happens, and she can’t stop thinking about it.

The caption that goes with this video says, “When he proudly stands and claps confidently.” Viewers are privy to the sight of the woman’s adorable son, who was there to cheer her on, in the audience. He keeps saying, “Go, mommy!” until she gets to the stage and shows him her degree. Then everyone in the crowd starts clapping because they, too, loved this sweet moment between the mother and her son.

As of today, September 25th, this video has over 5,500 likes after being posted on September 20.

“I love all this happy, heartwarming, and uplifting stuff. “Thank you,” someone wrote in a comment on Instagram. “He will remember this for a very long time. Good job, mom. He looks up to his father a lot. “Show him the way,” writes someone else. “This is great,” says a third.

