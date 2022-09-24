Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch: Video shows cat’s ‘opinions’ about other animals at a vet’s office
Watch: Video shows cat’s ‘opinions’ about other animals at a vet’s office

Watch: Video shows cat’s ‘opinions’ about other animals at a vet’s office

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Video shows cat’s ‘opinions’ about other animals at a vet’s office

Watch: Video shows cat’s ‘opinions’ about other animals at a vet’s office

Advertisement
  • The kitty meets different creatures and ‘expresses her feelings.
  • The video has been watched more than 1.7 million.
  • It was shared on Instagram.
Advertisement

An online video shows a cute cat’s ‘opinions’ about other animals at a vet’s office. People have laughed since sharing the video. You may also be affected by the video.

thehospitalcats uploaded the clip on Instagram. It portrays a rescue cat who became a hospital “leader.” All animals in the video were used to cats and not stressed, according to the video’s description. After being re-shared on Instagram, the video went viral. They shared the video with the caption, “I trust her judgement.”

The animation opens with a cat on a table with the phrase “How Bae thinks about the vet hospital.” The kitty meets different creatures and ‘expresses her feelings’ about them. She loves sandwiches and dislikes beautiful costumes between rounds.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Animals Doing Things (@animalsdoingthings)

Advertisement

The video was put on YouTube yesterday. The video has been watched more than 1.7 million times since it was shared. People have also said a lot of things about the video. Many people showed affection for the cat.

Someone on Instagram wrote, “It’s clear that Bea is in charge of that place.” Another person said, “She said what she said.” “Doing the cat scan,” a third person joked. “Don’t like ducks, dogs, or dressing up,” wrote a fourth.

Also Read

Watch: Deer leaping over an automobile went viral
Watch: Deer leaping over an automobile went viral

Michigan's Fifth District tweeted the video. It was shared with the #DeerLeapsOverCar....

Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Unannounced South Korean rocket launch sparks public UFO fear
Unannounced South Korean rocket launch sparks public UFO fear
Lord Bobby: Do this at 11:58 tonight for a Hopeful star of 2023
Lord Bobby: Do this at 11:58 tonight for a Hopeful star of 2023
Optical Illusion: Can you locate a turtle in 5 seconds?
Optical Illusion: Can you locate a turtle in 5 seconds?
'Tough One': Sania Mirza responds to reality TV show question
'Tough One': Sania Mirza responds to reality TV show question
Abetment: How does it vary? How is it unlike a criminal conspiracy?
Abetment: How does it vary? How is it unlike a criminal conspiracy?
Word Scramble: Unscramble These Difficult 7 Letters Words
Word Scramble: Unscramble These Difficult 7 Letters Words
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story