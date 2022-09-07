Watch Video: Specially-abled boy painting with his arms

A youngster with special needs paints with his arms in a social media video that has gone viral.

Dipanshu Kabra, an IAS officer, shared the video.

The internet, as well as the IAS officer, praised this boy’s spirit.

In the now-viral video, a little boy with special needs is shown painting with his arms. He is colouring a tree that is in full blossom while seated in his classroom with other children.

Here is a link to the video:

The boy’s incredible skills are undoubtedly an inspiration to the internet. The tiny one has received a lot of praise in the comments section.

View a few of the comments below:

God bless 🙏🏻 — Harikrishna Ogre (@hari_ogre) September 7, 2022

Bless you Kiddo 🙏 ♥️ 🙌 💖. Proud of u🤗 — Daliya (@DaliyaB29) September 7, 2022

