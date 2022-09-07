Advertisement
Edition: English
Watch Video: Specially-abled boy painting with his arms

Articles
Watch Video: Specially-abled boy painting with his arms

  • A youngster with special needs paints with his arms in a social media video that has gone viral.
  • Dipanshu Kabra, an IAS officer, shared the video.
  • The internet, as well as the IAS officer, praised this boy’s spirit.
A boy who is specially abled painted with his arms in a social media video that has gone viral. Dipanshu Kabra, an IAS officer, shared the video. The internet, as well as the IAS officer, praised this Specially-abled boy spirit. His artwork is just outstanding, as you will see if you pay close attention to the film.

In the now-viral video, a little boy with special needs is shown painting with his arms. He is colouring a tree that is in full blossom while seated in his classroom with other children.

Here is a link to the video:

The boy’s incredible skills are undoubtedly an inspiration to the internet. The tiny one has received a lot of praise in the comments section.

View a few of the comments below:

