Watch viral: Baby girl’s reaction when she sees her mother

She looks like she is swimming through the air to reach her mother.

The video has already received more than 8.14 lakh likes.

It was posted on Instagram.

Advertisement

Some of the loveliest and cutest things to witness are children’s reactions when they see their parents. The joy that is caused by unadulterated love and missing their parents makes this moment one that the parents and the gorgeous little munchkins will always treasure. Due to the cutest of motives and a baby girl that looks ecstatically identical, one such video was recently uploaded on Instagram and has since gone viral. It’s likely that this film will have the same impact on you as it has on those who have already watched it and find themselves unable to stop.

The movie begins with a young newborn girl being carried out by her father every day from her bedroom midday naps. The girl behaves like she is swimming through the air to reach her mother because she is so utterly thrilled at the idea of being reunited with her after a while that it is the cutest section of the film. even if it only lasts for a brief slumber. A caption that reads has been added to the shared video. “Honestly don’t know who gets more excited!”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by HANNAH CASES | MARRIAGE + MOTHERHOOD (@hannahwiththelipstick)

Advertisement

This video has already gotten more than 8.14 lakh likes since it was published on August 31.

“My son does the same thing when I return home from work and when he sees me on my days off,” a person said. Oh, this is so delightful! Emersyn does the same thing when she sees her mother, therefore I need to obtain videos of her,” wrote the second. Another said, “This is simply too cute!” It’s so lovely to observe the love and joy she feels when she sees you!

Also Read WATCH: Minal Khan shares a cute video of baby Amal offering Namaz Amal Muneeb, the cute daughter of actor Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt,...