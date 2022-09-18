Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch viral: Baby girl’s reaction when she sees her mother

Watch viral: Baby girl’s reaction when she sees her mother

Articles
Advertisement
Watch viral: Baby girl’s reaction when she sees her mother

Watch viral: Baby girl’s reaction when she sees her mother

Advertisement
  • She looks like she is swimming through the air to reach her mother.
  • The video has already received more than 8.14 lakh likes.
  • It was posted on Instagram.
Advertisement

Some of the loveliest and cutest things to witness are children’s reactions when they see their parents. The joy that is caused by unadulterated love and missing their parents makes this moment one that the parents and the gorgeous little munchkins will always treasure. Due to the cutest of motives and a baby girl that looks ecstatically identical, one such video was recently uploaded on Instagram and has since gone viral. It’s likely that this film will have the same impact on you as it has on those who have already watched it and find themselves unable to stop.

The movie begins with a young newborn girl being carried out by her father every day from her bedroom midday naps. The girl behaves like she is swimming through the air to reach her mother because she is so utterly thrilled at the idea of being reunited with her after a while that it is the cutest section of the film. even if it only lasts for a brief slumber. A caption that reads has been added to the shared video. “Honestly don’t know who gets more excited!”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by HANNAH CASES | MARRIAGE + MOTHERHOOD (@hannahwiththelipstick)

Advertisement

This video has already gotten more than 8.14 lakh likes since it was published on August 31.

“My son does the same thing when I return home from work and when he sees me on my days off,” a person said. Oh, this is so delightful! Emersyn does the same thing when she sees her mother, therefore I need to obtain videos of her,” wrote the second. Another said, “This is simply too cute!” It’s so lovely to observe the love and joy she feels when she sees you!

Also Read

WATCH: Minal Khan shares a cute video of baby Amal offering Namaz
WATCH: Minal Khan shares a cute video of baby Amal offering Namaz

Amal Muneeb, the cute daughter of actor Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt,...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story