Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch viral: Baby posing for camera while looking straight into the camera
Watch viral: Baby posing for camera while looking straight into the camera

Watch viral: Baby posing for camera while looking straight into the camera

Articles
Advertisement
Watch viral: Baby posing for camera while looking straight into the camera

Watch viral: Baby posing for camera while looking straight into the camera

Advertisement
  • This video has gotten more than 5.74 million likes.
  • The baby posing with sweet smiles.
  • It was posted on the Instagram.
Advertisement

Have you seen babies pose while their photos are taken? Well, you can see one of these babies in a video that has been all over Instagram. The video starts with a shot of the mother and her small child. The video starts with a text that says, “I figured out how to teach my 5-month-old to take a Polaroid selfie.” And, sure enough, this is exactly what this video shows. It then shows the moon and the baby posing with sweet smiles while looking straight into the Polaroid camera. This video has a caption that says “Obsessed” and is followed by an emoji of a camera.

It was posted on the Instagram account of the woman in the video, who is also the mother of the baby in the video. Lauren Derouen is her name, and over 85,000 people follow her on this page. Her Instagram bio says that she is a videographer from Louisiana in the United States of America.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Lauren Derouen (@laurenderouennn)

Advertisement

Since it was posted on July 4, this video of the baby and mom has gotten more than 5.74 million likes.

Someone on Instagram said, “Your little version of yourself looks so cute posing.” “She’s posing with such a cute attitude,” said someone else. “She already knows her angles at home,” said a third.

Also Read

Watch viral: young girl is the cat’s favorite family member
Watch viral: young girl is the cat’s favorite family member

More than 3.9 million members viewed the video. 49,500 people have liked...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Elephant patiently getting X-rays: Shocked Internet
Elephant patiently getting X-rays: Shocked Internet
‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ viral girl Ayesha selling her dress for Rs. 3 lacs
‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ viral girl Ayesha selling her dress for Rs. 3 lacs
Woman purchases pizza as Neha Kakkar while singing her songs
Woman purchases pizza as Neha Kakkar while singing her songs
Clothing brand's photoshoot with a toilet seat goes viral
Clothing brand's photoshoot with a toilet seat goes viral
Moon magnetic anomalies, study explains
Moon magnetic anomalies, study explains
Malam Jabba is popular for winter sports
Malam Jabba is popular for winter sports
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story