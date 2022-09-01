Watch viral: Baby posing for camera while looking straight into the camera

This video has gotten more than 5.74 million likes.

The baby posing with sweet smiles.

It was posted on the Instagram.

Have you seen babies pose while their photos are taken? Well, you can see one of these babies in a video that has been all over Instagram. The video starts with a shot of the mother and her small child. The video starts with a text that says, “I figured out how to teach my 5-month-old to take a Polaroid selfie.” And, sure enough, this is exactly what this video shows. It then shows the moon and the baby posing with sweet smiles while looking straight into the Polaroid camera. This video has a caption that says “Obsessed” and is followed by an emoji of a camera.

It was posted on the Instagram account of the woman in the video, who is also the mother of the baby in the video. Lauren Derouen is her name, and over 85,000 people follow her on this page. Her Instagram bio says that she is a videographer from Louisiana in the United States of America.

Since it was posted on July 4, this video of the baby and mom has gotten more than 5.74 million likes.

Someone on Instagram said, “Your little version of yourself looks so cute posing.” “She’s posing with such a cute attitude,” said someone else. “She already knows her angles at home,” said a third.

