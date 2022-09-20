Watch viral: Bear steals candy from California convenience store

A brown bear stole candy from a 7-Eleven in Olympic Valley.

A bear steals some candy from a California convenience store in a video that has gone crazy viral on social media. The brown bear went into a 7-Eleven in Olympic Valley and started grabbing candy bars for himself. Now This News has posted on Twitter the video of the bear stealing candy.

Christopher Kinson, a 54-year-old cashier at the store, was working the night shift when he saw the bear helping itself to late-night snacks. The problem happened on September 6.

‘You’re a thief, man’ — This brown bear helped itself to some late night treats at a 7-Eleven in Olympic Valley, CA 🐻🍫 pic.twitter.com/hcSx1XiKXw — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 20, 2022

“Initially I was surprised. I see the door open, and I don’t see a torso and I am like ‘oh my god… It’s a bear’,” Christopher said.

“The videos do not do it justice at all. “In real life, the bear was about 20% to 30% bigger,” he said.

Christopher wasn’t able to do much while the bear broke into the store more than once.

“I always kept a safe distance, and I was close to the back door so I could get away if it came after me. At first I was scared, but they only want to eat. Still, you should always be careful. We have no idea what they are really thinking. “At first I was scared, but after 15, 20 seconds I was fine,” Christopher said.

Christopher finally stopped the bear from coming into the store by blocking the door. This was after the bear had made several trips around the store. “‘It took the food, walked away for two or three minutes, and then came back. It came in twice or three times, then didn’t come back for 30 minutes, so I blocked the door.”

