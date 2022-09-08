Watch viral: Bear swims in the water and eats newly baked cake

Simi Valley Police Department received two calls about a bear sighting.

One of the neighbors claimed that the bear was swimming in their pool.

The department posted a thorough explanation of the incident on Facebook.

Recently, a bear went on an expedition and ended up going inside a house through the kitchen door to eat freshly baked cake and swim in the pool. Thankfully, once the Simi Valley Police Department intervened to protect the animal and the occupants of the house, the animal withdrew back into the hills.

They ended their post with a video that depicts the authorities going inside to save the bear.

“Bear went inside the Simi Valley home. Two calls about a bear sighting were made to the Simi Valley Police Department on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at around 6 o’clock. The 5700 block of Cherokee Cir. saw the bear in the backyards of houses. One of the neighbors claimed the bear was swimming in the pool and digging through their rubbish. The department wrote that it had gotten in touch with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Then they continued by describing how a neighbor had called to inform them that “she and her son were locked in the bedrooms upstairs and the bear was in her house.”

The video has had over 42,000 views since it was shared, and the number is growing. In addition, the video has gotten nearly 600 reactions. People left a variety of remarks in response to the video.

“Breaking and entering case.” “Motivation appears to be payback for eating his porridge and sleeping in his bed,” a Facebook user remarked, referring to a popular children’s story. “Please people…close your house’s access doors and bring your pets inside…seriously,” wrote another. “That dog was a collaborator!” ” added a third.

