Edition: English
Edition: English

Watch viral: Cat helping its pet father catch bug

  • The video caught people’s attention.
  • The cat then reacts in the video after accidentally catching the bug.
  • The video has received over 3.8 lakh likes.
With their various antics, cats never fail to amuse their pet owners. When such occasions are photographed and posted online, happiness is also disseminated among internet users. Similar to this video, which shows a cat helping its pet father catch a bug.

The video, which was first published on TikTok, caught people’s attention after being reposted on Instagram. The description of the Instagram post reads, . “Even he’s in awe of his own skills,”  “My cat didn’t realize he caught it.” reads the caption inserted into the video as it begins. The cat then reacts in the video after accidentally catching the bug with the assistance of pet dad.

 

The video was published a day ago. The video has received around 3.8 lakh likes since being shared, and counting. Additionally, the video has received more than 18,000 likes. The video has also sparked numerous comments from viewers.

An Instagram user wrote, “Efficiency at its best!” Another said, referring to a ring from the Lord of the Rings movies, “He’s got the precious.” Another said, “Such a cute thing.” “Those would be my kitties,” a pet owner wrote.

