Edition: English
Watch viral: Cat is “asking” if he is alone in room

  • This video was posted on Instagram.
  • Video has gotten over 2.95 lakh likes.
  • It has garnered a number of positive comments.
If you own cats or have observed how they behave, you probably have a good understanding that they will act anyway they choose. Additionally, some of these tiny cats are incredibly chatty and will go to great lengths to be heard. And in this most recent Instagram video, one can see how a cat is not only quite communicative but also has some significant questions to “ask”!

The cat appears to be terribly lonely, or at least that is what has been inferred from this cat video. For greater comprehension, the questions that this cat must ‘ask’ are written in the subtitles of the cat movie, “Herro? Is anyone around? Am I alone?”  George Rufus is the name of the cat, and this video has been uploaded on the page for Kumatron the Shiba, who is his brother.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kumatron the Shiba 🐺 (@kumatron.the.shiba)

This video was posted on August 15 and has already gotten over 2.95 lakh likes. Additionally, it has garnered a number of positive remarks.

Is this for real? a user questioned alongside emojis of crying laughing faces in the comments section of this video. You’re not alone, though. Can’t you see who’s filming you? Too cute,” said a different person. ‘Lol love it,’ a third person said.

