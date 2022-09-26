Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch viral: Catnip helps her cats “paint” an image
Watch viral: Catnip helps her cats “paint” an image

Watch viral: Catnip helps her cats “paint” an image

Articles
Advertisement
Watch viral: Catnip helps her cats “paint” an image

Watch viral: Catnip helps her cats “paint” an image

Advertisement
  • An Instagram video shows how she uses catnip to help her cats “paint” a picture.
  • Over 2.36 million people have liked this video.
  • Two cute kittens, have their own Instagram account.
Advertisement

For pet owners, nothing beats quality time spent frolicking with their furry family members. But this pet parent has come up with some very creative ways to spend quality time with her too cute kittens. This Instagram video shows how she uses catnip to help her cats “paint” a picture for her in the cutest way ever. In the beginning of the video, she paints on a small canvas and puts it in a zip lock bag. After putting catnip on it, she lets her cats do whatever they want on it. The caption that has been added to this cat video says, “Little Picassos.”

Eevee and Yoshi, two cute kittens, have their own Instagram account, and the video has been posted there. The page has more than 65,500 loyal followers who look forward to seeing new photos and videos of these cute little cats regularly. And it’s likely that this cat video will make you want to watch it over and over again.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Eevee & Yoshi (@eevee_and_yoshi)

Advertisement

Since it was shared seven days ago, over 2.36 million people have liked this video.

Someone on Instagram said, “What a cool idea, and they were having so much fun.” “This is so cool! I love it!” said someone else. “They have so much skill. “They can do anything,” wrote a third.

Also Read

Watch: Dad gave little infant football & goalpost with no plans
Watch: Dad gave little infant football & goalpost with no plans

An Instagram video shows his child growing up from a little baby...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Anand Mahindra set resolutions in 2023 due to negative space art
Anand Mahindra set resolutions in 2023 due to negative space art
5 of the most anticipated movies of 2023
5 of the most anticipated movies of 2023
Twitter 'Doomed' New Year's Resolutions are Memes
Twitter 'Doomed' New Year's Resolutions are Memes
Scientists bounced radio waves off 500-foot rock to help Earth
Scientists bounced radio waves off 500-foot rock to help Earth
Unannounced South Korean rocket launch sparks public UFO fear
Unannounced South Korean rocket launch sparks public UFO fear
Lord Bobby: Do this at 11:58 tonight for a Hopeful star of 2023
Lord Bobby: Do this at 11:58 tonight for a Hopeful star of 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story