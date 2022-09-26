Watch viral: Catnip helps her cats “paint” an image

An Instagram video shows how she uses catnip to help her cats “paint” a picture.

For pet owners, nothing beats quality time spent frolicking with their furry family members. But this pet parent has come up with some very creative ways to spend quality time with her too cute kittens. This Instagram video shows how she uses catnip to help her cats “paint” a picture for her in the cutest way ever. In the beginning of the video, she paints on a small canvas and puts it in a zip lock bag. After putting catnip on it, she lets her cats do whatever they want on it. The caption that has been added to this cat video says, “Little Picassos.”

Eevee and Yoshi, two cute kittens, have their own Instagram account, and the video has been posted there. The page has more than 65,500 loyal followers who look forward to seeing new photos and videos of these cute little cats regularly. And it’s likely that this cat video will make you want to watch it over and over again.

Since it was shared seven days ago, over 2.36 million people have liked this video.

Someone on Instagram said, “What a cool idea, and they were having so much fun.” “This is so cool! I love it!” said someone else. “They have so much skill. “They can do anything,” wrote a third.

