 Watch viral: Cheerful dance of therapy dog in rain 

A happy pet guarantees a happy owner.

That is essentially why therapy dogs exist.

The video was uploaded on Instagram.

Advertisement

A happy pet guarantees a happy owner. So seeing their pets, whether cats or dogs, showing their enjoyment in the cutest of ways enhances their mood as well. That is essentially why therapy dogs exist, such as the one seen in this video, which was posted on Instagram and has since gained popularity. The video shows a cute therapy dog, who is also a pet, going up to the balcony when it is pouring. He may be seen anxiously waiting at the gate leading to the terrace.

This sweet video of the puppy was published on Instagram with the description “Love rains unlike other doggos, just like momma.” It was accompanied by the emoji of a pink heart and a cloud with rain. The video was uploaded on the page dedicated to Whiskers ‘Whiskeyy’ Syal, a therapy dog.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Whiskers ‘Whiskeyy’ Syal (@whiskeyysyal)

Advertisement

This video has received over 3.8 million views since it was posted on September 2.

“This is everything,” one Instagram user said. “He’s doing the same thing as my dog,” said another. “How adorable,” said a third.

Also Read Watch viral: Cute tiny pet cat responds for when it sees popcorn pop Please enjoy this video of Gandalf for the first time. he video...