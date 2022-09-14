Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
 Watch viral: Cheerful dance of therapy dog in rain 

 Watch viral: Cheerful dance of therapy dog in rain 

Articles
Advertisement
 Watch viral: Cheerful dance of therapy dog in rain 

 Watch viral: Cheerful dance of therapy dog in rain 

Advertisement
  • A happy pet guarantees a happy owner.
  • That is essentially why therapy dogs exist.
  • The video was uploaded on Instagram.
Advertisement

A happy pet guarantees a happy owner. So seeing their pets, whether cats or dogs, showing their enjoyment in the cutest of ways enhances their mood as well. That is essentially why therapy dogs exist, such as the one seen in this video, which was posted on Instagram and has since gained popularity. The video shows a cute therapy dog, who is also a pet, going up to the balcony when it is pouring. He may be seen anxiously waiting at the gate leading to the terrace.

This sweet video of the puppy was published on Instagram with the description “Love rains unlike other doggos, just like momma.” It was accompanied by the emoji of a pink heart and a cloud with rain. The video was uploaded on the page dedicated to Whiskers ‘Whiskeyy’ Syal, a therapy dog.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Whiskers ‘Whiskeyy’ Syal (@whiskeyysyal)

Advertisement

This video has received over 3.8 million views since it was posted on September 2.

“This is everything,” one Instagram user said. “He’s doing the same thing as my dog,” said another. “How adorable,” said a third.

Also Read

Watch viral: Cute tiny pet cat responds for when it sees popcorn pop
Watch viral: Cute tiny pet cat responds for when it sees popcorn pop

Please enjoy this video of Gandalf for the first time. he video...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story