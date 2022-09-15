Advertisement
Watch viral: Cute girl dancing to Pushpa’s Saami Saami makes everyone happy

Articles
  • Saami Saami from the film Pushpa: The Rise has been a fan favorite.
  • MLA Dilip K Pandey shared the video on Instagram.
  • Video has received over 1,000 likes.
Since its release, the song Saami Saami from the film Pushpa: The Rise, which stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has been a fan favorite. There are also several videos on the Internet of individuals dancing to this upbeat music. A new addition to the list shows a lovely girl dancing to the tune.

MLA Dilip K Pandey shared the video on Instagram. “How cute is this. I do not know who this cute lil angel is, but she made my day already,”  he wrote beside the video. The video shows the girl dancing to the music with a few other kids. Her lighthearted act may make you smile.

 

The video was uploaded few hours ago. The video has received over 1,000 likes since it was shared, and the number is growing. People have also left a variety of comments in response to the share. Many people responded with heart emojis.

“So cute,” one Instagram user said. Another said, “Super dance.” “Aww, cutie pie rockstar,” a third said. “Cutie” contributed a fourth. What do you think of the video?

