Watch viral: Cute girl dancing to Pushpa’s Saami Saami makes everyone happy

Saami Saami from the film Pushpa: The Rise has been a fan favorite.

MLA Dilip K Pandey shared the video on Instagram.

Video has received over 1,000 likes.

Since its release, the song Saami Saami from the film Pushpa: The Rise, which stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has been a fan favorite. There are also several videos on the Internet of individuals dancing to this upbeat music. A new addition to the list shows a lovely girl dancing to the tune.

MLA Dilip K Pandey shared the video on Instagram. “How cute is this. I do not know who this cute lil angel is, but she made my day already,” he wrote beside the video. The video shows the girl dancing to the music with a few other kids. Her lighthearted act may make you smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dilip K Pandey – दिलीप पांडेय (@dilipkpandey)

The video was uploaded few hours ago. The video has received over 1,000 likes since it was shared, and the number is growing. People have also left a variety of comments in response to the share. Many people responded with heart emojis.

“So cute,” one Instagram user said. Another said, “Super dance.” “Aww, cutie pie rockstar,” a third said. “Cutie” contributed a fourth. What do you think of the video?

