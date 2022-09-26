Watch viral: Cute pet video shows why yoga with cat is difficult

Video shows a woman doing yoga with her cat in the background.

Since it was posted on September 13, this video has gotten over 2,500 likes.

“Practicing yoga when you have a cat” is one of the captions that goes along with the video.

You may already know this, if you have pets, or at least have some idea of how much individual attention each animal needs. But if you don’t know how much attention these cute little balls of fur get from their owners, you will find this video to be very funny and entertaining. If I’m being honest, this video is going to be cute no matter what. In the beginning, it shows a woman doing yoga as part of her daily routine. But that’s not all, because a cat is also part of the process.

The woman in the clip, whose name is Jessica, posted it on her Instagram account. She has over 72,500 loyal followers on her page, and this video is about her cute little cat, who can be seen interrupting her yoga session in the cutest way ever. The caption that goes with this cat video says, “Practicing yoga when you have a cat.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica | Learn Hindi Anywhere (@invisibleindia)

Someone on Instagram said, “This is called cat yoga.” “You are so lucky to have such a nice cat,” wrote someone else. “So does our cat,” said a third person.

