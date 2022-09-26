Watch viral: Cute pet video shows why yoga with cat is difficult

Watch viral: Pet mom trains her pet for landlord walk-through
Instagram page shared the video, it spread quickly. Video shows how a...
You may already know this, if you have pets, or at least have some idea of how much individual attention each animal needs. But if you don’t know how much attention these cute little balls of fur get from their owners, you will find this video to be very funny and entertaining. If I’m being honest, this video is going to be cute no matter what. In the beginning, it shows a woman doing yoga as part of her daily routine. But that’s not all, because a cat is also part of the process.
The woman in the clip, whose name is Jessica, posted it on her Instagram account. She has over 72,500 loyal followers on her page, and this video is about her cute little cat, who can be seen interrupting her yoga session in the cutest way ever. The caption that goes with this cat video says, “Practicing yoga when you have a cat.”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Since it was posted on September 13, this video has gotten over 2,500 likes.
Someone on Instagram said, “This is called cat yoga.” “You are so lucky to have such a nice cat,” wrote someone else. “So does our cat,” said a third person.
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.